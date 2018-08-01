Ellsworth police: Arrests, found rabbit

• Rebecca Holm, 21, Ellsworth, was arrested for a probation violation at 4:34 p.m. July 23 at 310 W. Main St.

• Eric Borden, 49, River Falls, was arrested for a probation violation at 11:43 a.m. July 24 at 310 W. Main St.

• Brandon Baringer, 26, Spring Valley, was arrested for a probation violation at 8:22 a.m. July 26 at 310 W. Main St.

• Lucas Ische, 37, River Falls, was arrested for a probation violation at 10:47 a.m. July 26 at 310 W. Main St.

• Reid Johnson, 30, Ellsworth, was arrested for OWI after a traffic stop at 2:47 a.m. July 28 at Piety and Warner streets.

Critter patrol

• Michael Oellrich, 45, Ellsworth, was cited for failure to license a dog at 8:54 a.m. July 26 in the 100 block of Evergreen Estates.

• A resident in the 100 block of Evergreen Estates caught a domestic rabbit in his yard at 1:42 p.m. July 26. The female rabbit was mostly white with black spots. It was taken to the Goodhue County Humane Society.

Sticky fingers

• A man reported to police at 11:22 a.m. July 25 that someone had entered his locked car in the 200 block of South Plum Street. He said a trail camera was moved from the back seat to the front seat during the night. He also noticed smudges on the door that he said were not there before.

• A woman reported the theft of a child's pink wallet containing $12 at 4:08 p.m. July 29 at 181 E. Main St. The woman said her daughter had left the wallet on the gumball machine at Family Dollar at the entrance of the store. When they remembered it and went back to get it, the wallet was gone. A suspect was identified as the woman who had been behind them in line; when police went to her apartment, she asked who was there when police knocked, but wouldn't answer the door. Looking in the woman's windows, the wallet was not spotted.

Traffic troubles

• Dominic Fobbe, 18, Beldenville, was cited for failure to stop for a stop sign at 10:03 p.m. July 28 after a traffic stop at 159 W. Main St.

• Dylan Ryle, 23, Ellsworth, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 6:52 p.m. July 29 at West Grove and North Maple streets.

Miscellaneous

• Police were called to 173 S. Grant St. at 2:14 a.m. July 28 for a possible fight. Two subjects were advised to stop yelling. A woman on the scene said she was taking to the two to a friend's house.

• A woman reported a domestic incident between her son and his girlfriend at 2:24 p.m. July 28 at a residence in the 200 block of North Piety Street. She said they were getting ready for a graduation party and the woman was angry at her boyfriend for not doing anything, allegedly, to get ready for the party. The woman slapped her boyfriend twice, and he slapped her back after the second time. The caller told police they would probably be called to the residence at some point that day.