New lumberyard to open in Ellsworth

Brenner gained experience in construction as he worked at the family business building custom homes. He also went to Chippewa Valley Technical College for wood technics and was in the carpenter's union for eight years.

Brenner admitted he had thought he would one day have his own business since his family has experience with entrepreneurship.

"It was always in the back of my mind," Brenner said about starting his own business. "I never imagined starting a lumber yard, but timing was right for the community."

The plan to start the lumber yard, Brenner said, partly came from his dad.

"The idea was inspired by him [dad] as well," Brenner said. "He was tired of travelling just to get lumber."

Barry built many house throughout Pierce County and Brenner joked that "There's not many roads in Pierce County he [Barry] hasn't put a house on." But when the lumberyards in Ellsworth left, Brenner said his dad had to find other places from which to get his lumber. Brenner said this added extra expense and time to building a house.

"There's a lot of local contractors still in Pierce County," Brenner said. "When Fullerton's closed down, it left people driving longer than they wanted to get lumber. Basically Ellsworth has always been one or two lumberyards and have been without [lumberyard] now."

Brenner's business will have dimensional lumber and building accessories. He will also be able to get other materials as people need them.

"Everything you need to build a house," Brenner said about products he'll have available. "Able to get whatever they need to build houses."

Having a lumberyard in Ellsworth, Brenner said, is a benefit to everyone.

"I thought it [lumberyard] would be good for the town and community, as well as contractors," Brenner said. "Save them time and money from driving."

Brenner said he has been working to make sure he has the lumber available when he opens.

"I've established multiple partnerships with distributors to support the yard," Brenner said. "Distributors come by three times a week offering quick turn around."

Having the support of his family has been vital to Brenner opening Brenner Lumber. He said his family was instrumental in getting the Brenner Builders building remodeled for his new business.

"I want to give special thanks to everyone in my family who has helped me along the way," Brenner said.