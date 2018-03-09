Rio Loco Cantina opening in downtown Hudson

"You've got a nice view of the river, a nice view of Main Street," Tomaro said. "Those are both big pluses."

Creating the new space took some time, more than 2 years from purchase to opening for Tupa and Tomaro.

"A year of solid, full-time remodels," Tomaro said.

The two were introduced to the former owner through friends, and were able to strike a deal from there. Tupa said they had been waiting for the right facility, and finally found it here.

As Stillwater residents, Tupa said Hudson is close to home, and somewhere the two business partners have always enjoyed spending time.

"We love the area," Tupa said. "We've always been down here personally for many, many years and thought it'd be a great area to have a business."

Tomaro said they looked at what Hudson had to offer already before moving forward with their idea.

"Hopefully we're filling a niche that's needed in the market. A place for great margaritas, amazing tacos and a broad Mexican menu," Tupa said.

The Mexican-theme was inspired by traveling they've each done, Tupa said.

"It's always been one of those concepts that we've wanted to do, and it's perfect timing, we're ready for it," Tupa said.

Tupa and Tomaro aren't strangers to this process. They've worked with a couple other facilities, including older facilities that they've remodeled and relaunched. Creating the concept from logos to menus, and seeing the vision come together is one of the best parts, they both agreed.

"We really took our time in establishing the concept," Tupa said of Rio Loco.

The menu is full of a variety of dishes, including desserts made in house. Tupa's favorites are the tacos and the jalapeno cured Mexican candied bacon appetizer. Tomaro is a fan of the tamales. Kids menus are available as well.

"It's a fun energetic environment. Family friendly for sure," Tupa said.

In addition to lunch and dinner, breakfast will be added sometime in May. Online ordering will also be available.

Beyond food the bar menu has a few options as well, including more than 80 tequilas and 25 beers on tap.

Now that the new space is ready, Tupa and Tomaro are ready to welcome guests.

"This is when the fun begins now," Tupa said.