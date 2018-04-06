CCFBank announces new location to open in Ellsworth

"The CCFBank team is really excited to join the business community in Ellsworth," East Region President Tyler Tomesh said. "Having grown up in, and being based in northwest Wisconsin, it's very rewarding for me to see CCFBank help serve and support similar sized communities within this region."

CCFBank currently has 21 locations throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. "We are putting together a great team of bankers to serve the Ellsworth community. With the expansion of our Red Wing branch just 20 miles to the south, the addition of the Ellsworth location will allow us to provide the best community banking products and services to meet the needs of residents and businesses in both areas," Tomesh added.

Find more information about CCFBank online at www.ccf.us.