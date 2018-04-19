The Stockholm Pie Company will celebrate its 10th anniversary and the official grand opening of the new, adjacent "General Store at Stockholm Pie" from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 5.

The free festivities will include live accordion music, treats and drawings for gifts. Guests can experience an array of pies with a "Pie Flight" tasting.

"We're calling it 'The Big Pie Day,'" said shop owner Alan Nugent. "We hope everyone will join us in celebrating this momentous anniversary and grand opening."

USA Today has featured the Stockholm Pie Company on a list of destination pie shops from California to New York. The pies — especially the double lemon — have received acclaim from Gourmet Magazine, NPR, Roadfood.com and many more. Stockholm Pie was named "Best Pie Shop in Wisconsin" by Delish Magazine.

Nugent's sister, shop co-owner Janet Garretson, developed the recipes that have taken the pie world by storm. Her mother taught her the basics of a good pie, and she later developed her top-secret piecrust formula based on a recipe from an old friend.

"People often say they feel nostalgic about pie, remembering the pies their grandma used to make," Nugent said. "We're celebrating that feeling in the new general store."

The General Store at Stockholm Pie offers an assortment of vintage items, chocolate, pie- and kitchen-related goods, and an old-fashioned candy counter. Abode Gallery, also run by Nugent, shares space with the new store in the historic Mercantile Building. The gallery will continue to showcase fine arts and regional crafts.

"It's exciting to look back and see how far we've come in 10 years," Nugent said. "And we're excited about the new store taking us into the future."