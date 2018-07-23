Search
    Ellsworth's new CCF Bank opens with ribbon cutting

    By rhelgeson Today at 4:15 p.m.
    (Front row, from left) CCF employees Courtney Berg, Tyler Tomesh, Rebecca Reinhardt, Tracey Hines, Raynee Farrell and Wendy Gehrke cut the ribbon in front of the new CCF Bank in Ellsworth. The branch is located at 218 N. Broadway St. Rachel Helgeson / RiverTown Multimedia

    CCF Bank held a grand opening celebration Thursday, July 19 with a ribbon cutting, refreshments, and Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery deep-fried cheese curds. The branch is now open at 218 N. Broadway St., Ellsworth.

