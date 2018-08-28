"Aaron has extensive experience in newspaper operations. Since joining FCC, he has demonstrated his ability to handle complex challenges and his leadership qualities exemplify what this position requires,” said John Hajostek, company executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Becher, 47, succeeds Matt McMillan, who recently accepted a leadership position at another newspaper company.

Becher was named The Forum’s advertising director in 2009 after serving in leadership positions at the company’s Duluth newspaper group since 1997. Before that, he co-founded a newspaper company in Owatonna, Minn., where he learned to appreciate all aspects of publishing a newspaper, running a business and being an entrepreneur.

“I have been extremely blessed during my 25-year newspaper career to work in a wide array of positions within the industry and learn from some of the best in the business,” Becher said.

He grew up on the family farm near Faribault in southern Minnesota and attended the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

During his career, Becher has served on a number of community boards and volunteer groups including Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank, Great Plains Food Bank, AdClub, Rourke Museum, several United Way committees and Junior Achievement. He’s also chairman of the North Dakota Newspaper Education Foundation board.

Becher and his wife, Kathy, live in Fargo and have three daughters.