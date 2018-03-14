Brickyard owner thankful for support as she shuts down

Beth Johnson, owner of Brickyard Pub and Eatery in Prescott, said after seven years in business she has decided to get out of the restaurant business. While she has enjoyed her time at the restaurant, she needs to focus on her family.

"I have a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old," Johnson said. "The lifestyle and hours are hard on a family. We need more consistent hours."

Johnson said she had previous restaurant experience bartending and working in a kitchen; she also had previously owned other small businesses, and because of the Brickyard location she decided to try opening her own restaurant.

"I had a connection to the location," Johnson said the downtown Prescott establishment. "I grew up working here and knew the previous owner."

The location was a big selling point to her.

"I also just loved the location," Johnson said. "Something special with an outdoor patio."

During her seven years at Brickyard Pub and Eatery, she said her favorite part was the weekend of Prescott Daze.

"It was busiest weekend of the year," Johnson said. "A lot of work but a lot of fun."

Since Johnson and her husband Nick are both from Prescott, she said that helped with the business because people already knew them. She was thankful to the community for supporting her and her restaurant.

"I can't say enough for the people [who] have supported me," Johnson said.

One of the things Johnson will miss the most are the people she sees every day at the restaurant.

"I've been very fortunate with customers and employees throughout the past seven years," Johnson said. "I'm definitely going to miss the people, customers and staff."

Johnson said she wishes Kimberly Braun good luck as she takes over ownership of the Brickyard location and opens Lucille's.

"I really want to welcome Kimberly into the community and hope she gets the great support I got," Johnson said.