She has owned Sneaker's Pub and Eatery alongside her son Chad and sister Beth for 22 years. They've seen life happen in the walls of the pub.

"Everybody's like family to us," she said. "We've endured their births, weddings, deaths. We watched their kids grow up and then we put them to work. Hired them down the road."

Now it's time for the original owners to say goodbye to their part in the business as the baton is passed to new owners Heather Landin and her children Rose Landin and Ryan Pfeifer.

"We'll miss the families we've made. We want to thank them for the memories," Ruth said somberly yet with a smile that Spring Valley would like to see.

The place, full of Green Bay Packer knicknacks, leather top seats and too many memories to count, seems to surround her in a homey hug saying goodbye as Ruth reminisces.

Her son, Chad Esanbock, sits next to her at the bar. His elbow resting near a deep scratch, softened by time, in the finish along the wood grain.

It was a gift to the bar from a loyal customer who would come and run his thumbnail along the top, Beth mentions while sitting next to Ruth.

Ruth chuckles, explaining how she can still see people sitting in their usual spots.

Not much has changed except time in Spring Valley's staple restaurant. The menu has undergone its share of revisions and additions, with a pizza recipe and a try at breakfast food. It's Karaoke tradition might have diminished, but the culture Sneaker's provided the village endured.

And it will continue to last with the new care of managers Pfeifer and Rose.

"For right now we're going to keep everything exactly the same as it was," Pfeifer said. That includes honoring all the coupons, keeping the menu and all the employees, except for Ruth's family.

"We're not trying to remake the bar," Heather added.

Heather, who owns Cedar Fen Farm south of Baldwin, has experience with similar a business. Her father owns a resort near Two Harbors, Bob's Cabins, in Minnesota. She worked there while in college.

"We've been looking for something like this for a long time," Heather said, "She has the greatest operation so it's perfect."

The newbies are all excited to become part of the community and be running the "community center" that Ruth has started.

"We're going to try to continue Ruth's community center and try to pick up all the activities and everything that's been going on in town," Heather said with excitement.

Ruth won't be gone forever, of course. She'll be around at Dam Days and Pfeifer said he hopes everyone comes out for the big event that will host a couple bands.