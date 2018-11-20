Search
    Aldi opens in River Falls

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 10:04 a.m.
    People wait in line outside of the new River Falls Aldi off Main Street during its grand opening on Monday, Nov. 19. A soft opening of the grocery store was held over the weekend. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 2
    Lorraine and Chuck Cernohous are among the first hundred customers of Aldi during the store’s grand opening event on Monday, Nov. 19. More than 150 people were present for the event. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 2

    RIVER FALLS -- More than 150 people lined up to be some of the first shoppers at the grand opening of Aldi grocery store off Main Street near Highway 35 on the morning of Monday, Nov. 19.

    Aldi Division Vice President Matt Lilla said Aldi is excited to be a part of the River Falls community.

    “We've had a lot of success with our Hudson store and customers were telling us for years that they wanted to have an Aldi store in town and we're extremely excited we could bring the newest, latest, greatest Aldi store to the community,” Lilla said.

    The grand opening event offered gift cards for the first 100 customers.

    A soft opening was held over the weekend.

    River Falls City Administrator Scot Simpson said the store will be an asset to the community.

    “We’re just happy to welcome Aldis and appreciate the development they did here,” Simpson said.

    The grocery chain is known for its low-cost options with low-maintenance operations that charges for grocery cart rental and has customers bag their own groceries.

