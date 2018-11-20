Aldi opens in River Falls

Aldi Division Vice President Matt Lilla said Aldi is excited to be a part of the River Falls community.

“We've had a lot of success with our Hudson store and customers were telling us for years that they wanted to have an Aldi store in town and we're extremely excited we could bring the newest, latest, greatest Aldi store to the community,” Lilla said.

The grand opening event offered gift cards for the first 100 customers.

A soft opening was held over the weekend.

River Falls City Administrator Scot Simpson said the store will be an asset to the community.

“We’re just happy to welcome Aldis and appreciate the development they did here,” Simpson said.

The grocery chain is known for its low-cost options with low-maintenance operations that charges for grocery cart rental and has customers bag their own groceries.