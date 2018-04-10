"Attractive Storefronts and Interior Spaces" will be presented by Lyn Falk of RetailWorks, Inc., an award-winning branding, design and display firm headquartered in Milwaukee. Falk's expertise in retail design, business, science, consumer behavior and environmental psychology help her build healthy, purposeful and productive spaces that move hearts, minds and merchandise.

"As much as we might not want to admit it, first impressions are everything," said Kim Beebe, Ellsworth Chamber executive team member. "Whether a business welcomes customers, clients, patients or patrons, we're excited for local businesses to tap into Lyn's expertise."

The workshop will provide a tutorial on designing storefronts and interior spaces that attract attention and recruit customers. From retail, restaurants and service businesses, strategies surrounding color, placement, layout, and grouping of merchandise maximize sales and generate return customers. Tips and current trends will be shared and business owners will have the opportunity to ask questions specific to their businesses.

"If there's ever been a time to look at your business through the consumer's eyes, it's now," said Scott Sweere, regional retail sales manager for Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery. "Customer's expectations are constantly changing and it's not necessarily all about price. Store design, layout, flow and product mix all play a part. For us, this workshop couldn't come at a better time."

The workshop will be held 7:30-9 a.m. Thursday, April 19, at Common Man Brewing, 193 E. Main St., Ellsworth. The workshop is free and open to all area storefront business owners.

Pre-registration is required. Registration is available at EllsworthChamber.com. For more information, contact the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, 715-273-6442 or eteam@ellsworthchamber.com.