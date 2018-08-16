Sailer's wins 'Best of Show' at Governor's meat auction

The auction celebrated its 27th year. In total, this year's auction raised more than $100,000.

Proceeds from the auction benefit the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, which supports Wisconsin 4-H

activities including 4-H conferences, teaching materials and workshops, and overall development of 4-H youth.

Walker hosted the auction, with Mistress of Ceremonies Pam Jahnke, radio and TV agricultural reporter and host. Auctioneers for the evening were Bob Johnson from Milton and Kathy Packard, 2018 Champion of the Wisconsin Auctioneer's Association Competition, from Antigo. In addition, serving as the auction's ringmen were Rodney Freymiller, 2010 Wisconsin Ringman

Champion; Tim Slack, Wisconsin Auctioneers Association Past President, WAA Hall of Fame and 2004 Wisconsin State Champion Auctioneer; Dave Koning, 2012 President, 2014 State Champion and 2007 State Champion Ringman; and Gary Finley of Gary Finley Auction Service out of Walworth.

Among those attending the auction were: Kathleen O'Leary, CEO Wisconsin State Fair Park, Ray Cross, President of the UW System, Sheila Harsdorf, Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture, and other dignitaries and supporters of 4-H.

Sailer's also won Grand Champion in the Dried or Smoked Beef category, which sold for $1,600 to Cooperative Resources International, and Grand Champion Cured Specialty Meat Product (Salami), which sold to Meijer, Inc. for $1,500.

The auction is produced in partnership with the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, Wisconsin State Fair and the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors (WAMP).

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, based in Madison,provides essential funding for 4-H programs

throughout Wisconsin. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Foundation supports more than 150,000 youth who take part in various 4-H leadership, developments, and community-building activities throughout the state. Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation by visiting www.Wis4HFoundation.org.