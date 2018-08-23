PCEDC column: Resources for your business startup

Pierce County Economic Development Corporation (PCEDC) has a checklist to guide you through the business development process. It can be found on our website at www.pcedc.com and selecting Business Startup Checklist from the Business Toolbox drop down. You will also find a link to the St. Paul SCORE Chapter recently released resource guide that simplifies the process of navigating and finding appropriate resources and tools to assist you in the business development process.

SCORE, UWRF Small Business Development Center, and PCEDC provide free personalized one on one mentoring to small business owners and entrepreneurs. Give us a call at 715-425-3881 or email us at joe@pcedc.com and we will connect you with the tools and resources that will enable you to realize your aspirations.