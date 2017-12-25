GALLERY: Gingerbread contests offers a sweet start to the holidays
The River Falls Public Library hosts a gingerbread contest each year in December. The winners were declared last week and include:
Youth Traditional:
1st place - Ellen Somerville
2nd place - Anika Hovland
Graham Cracker:
1st place - Emmett Matter
2nd place - Hailey Perfect
Adult Traditional:
1st place - Jill Wurdell (also People's Choice Winner)
2nd place - Kim Kiiskinen
Youth Whimsical:
1st place - Sebastien Bowden
2nd place - Harvey Bowden
Adult Whimsical:
1st place (tie) - Roseanne Olsen
1st place (tie) - Mary Putzier
People's Choice:
Jill Wurdell
Congratulations!