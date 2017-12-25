Librarian Kim Kiiskinen took second place in the adult whimsical category with her ski jump creation. She said she was inspired by watching Lillyhammer on Netflix. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 7

Anika Hovland, 11, took second place in the Youth Traditional category. The Meyer Middle School sixth grader said this is her fourth gingerbread contest entry. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia. 2 / 7

Harvey (left) and Sebastian Bowden took first (Sebastian) and second place in the youth whimsical category with their gingerbread creations. The contest was sponsored by River Falls State Bank, and winners were given cash prizes. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 7

Emmett Matter, 5, took first place in the graham cracker category, with some help from his neighbor. He said he had a lot of fun creating a graham cracker version of his neighborhood, including his and his neighbor's houses, St. Bridget Church, and a water tower. After the creation was complete, Matter also helped clean his neighbor's floor. Matter's mother is a teacher at River Falls High School. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia. 4 / 7

Jill Wurdell won first place in the adult traditional category, and also took home the People's Choice Award. She said her gingerbread creation took about 50 hours to make. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 7

Ellen Somerville, 13, took first place in the Youth Traditional category of the River Falls Public Library's annual gingerbread contest. Somerville, a Hudson Middle School eighth grader, said she got a lot of ideas for her creation from Pinterest. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia. 6 / 7