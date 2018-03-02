Stepping back to the 50s

Elmwood Community Education Director Becky Baier said this was the first year the sock hop was held. The intent was an event with a fun atmosphere the whole family could enjoy. Pictured are (from left) Ryan Rupukas (Elmwood Middle School sixth grader), Caden Leblanc (Elmwood sixth grader) and Cathie Leblanc (Elmwood). Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 4
Dawn Schlosser said her granddaughter who goes to Elmwood told her she should come to the 50s Sock Hop Dance so even though her granddaughter couldn't make it she still went. Pictured are (from left) Teresa Fleishauer, Bonnie Gregory and Dawn Schlosser. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 4
Elmwood community members came out to enjoy the Elmwood Community Education 50s Sock Hop Dance on Feb. 23. Pictured (from left) are Melissa LaCroix (Elmwood), Donald LaCroix (Elmwood), Alyssa Katcher (Neillsville), Nick LaCroix (Neillsville), Tylor LaCroix (Elmwood Middle School seventh grader) and Issabella Edwards (Elmwood Elementary fourth grader) Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 4
This was the first year for the Elmwood Community Education 50s Sock Hop Dance and those attending listened to a variety of music from Elvis Presley, Bobby Day, and Bill Haley. Pictured are (from left ) Kaelyn Breeggemann (age 7), Saelah Breeggemann (age 3) and Julie Breeggemann, all of Elmwood. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 4
Elmwood Community Education hosted the inaugural 1950s Sock Hop dance Friday, Feb. 23 at the Elmwood schools. The event drew families from all generations together as they bopped to music from artists such as Elvis Presley, Bobby Day and more.
