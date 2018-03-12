Chamber prepares for St. Paddy's Day

The celebration begins at 1 p.m. with the "Pot-of Gold" Medallion Hunt. Clues will be posted in

Veterans Park every half hour until the medallion has been found. One lucky winner will receive $50 in Chamber Checks.

If you are more in the mood to taste the finest potato soups this side of Ireland, check out the Potato Soup Crawl! From 1—5 p.m. indulge in and sample delicious soups from participating businesses, vote on your favorite, and enter to win prizes up to $75 in value.

You can also try your Irish luck at the Pub Poker Walk. This "one-of-a-kind" activity coincides with the Potato Soup Crawl (1—5 p.m.). To participate, grab a card at any participating location, drawing a card at each business to form the best poker hand. The winner with the top poker hand will be announced following the Bed Races and will receive great prizes.

At 6 p.m., cheer on your favorite team in the annual bed races.

Witness teams race their handmade beds right down the middle of Main Street. Interested in competing in the bed races? Visit www.rfchamber.com for a full list of participation rules and details.

The St. Patrick's Day celebration brings the River Falls community together for an unforgettable day. Whether you are strolling the historic Main Street in search of savory soups or laughing as citizens race along in a bed, there is a little something for everyone in your group.

For more information on the celebration and additional events happening throughout the day, visit www.rfchamber.com or contact the River Falls Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau at 715-425-2533 or info@rfchamber.com.