Conservation Congress hearing set for April 9

The county meetings are held jointly with the Department of Natural Resources Spring Hearings. The Wisconsin Conservation Congress is a statutorily established advisory group to the State Natural Resources Board.

The Pierce County meeting will be held at Ellsworth High School, Library (Main Entrance), 323 W. Hillcrest St., Ellsworth.

At the meeting, citizens will have the opportunity to comment and register their support or non-support for congress proposals that could someday become the rules that regulate fishing, hunting, trapping and other outdoor recreation activities in Wisconsin. They may also submit resolutions addressing conservation needs or concerns they observe.

Citizens have the opportunity to weigh in on natural resources issues that may affect them. The Congress asks these questions to gauge the public's support, or lack thereof, an any given issue.

Results of the public's input on these proposals will be presented to the Natural Resources Board in May 2018. If there is support for a proposal, the advisory question could become a DNR rule change proposal in following years.

This year the Conservation Congress will seek public input on 36 advisory questions on a range of topics, some of which include proposals:

• To return a three-zone mink and muskrat season framework.

• To allow the unrestricted harvest of white perch on Lake Superior.

• To change the requirements for obtaining a Wisconsin Guide License.

• To designate all karstic Wisconsin as sensitive areas.

• To allow the transfer of bear tags to Wisconsin senior hunters (>70 years old).

"Conservation Congress advisory questions generally originate from citizens' ideas," said Larry Bonde, Chairman of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress. "If resolutions presented at the county level meetings are supported, the resolution is advances to one of the Congress' advisory committees and the District Leadership Council for consideration.

"Each year there are over 200 resolutions submitted locally. Not all pass, but the ones that do have the potential to become a rule, policy or legislative change in the subsequent years," Bonde said. "It is a true grassroots process that empowers the citizens of this state to shape natural resources policy."

Anyone submitting resolutions must submit two copies of their resolution typed or neatly printed on 8.5-by-11-inch white paper. Resolution writing instructions and a template for writing a resolution are available online at dnr.wi.gov/About/WCC/spring hearing.html.

In addition to the Congress advisory questions, the county meeting is also reserved for the election of delegates to the Wisconsin Conservation Congress. To vote for Congress delegates, one must be 18 years old and provide identification along with proof of residency in the county.

There will be two seats up for election in Pierce County in 2018. Any citizen of the county, who is a Wisconsin resident and is at least 18 years of age may be nominated to the Congress for a two or three-year term. Nominees must be willing to volunteer their time and represent their local citizens on natural resources issues.