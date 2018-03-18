Ellsworth will soon have fresh produce available

"As part of my schooling for Lay Academy in the United Church of Christ Wisconsin conference, year five was set aside as a project year," Ottman said. " This meant I was to consult with my pastor and choose a project where we could take the church into the community."

Ottman said he had previously gone to the Menomonie Market and he knew that Pastor Adam Westrich (from St. Paul United Church of Christ) had been the market manager in Minnesota. Ottman said he presented the idea of the Ellsworth Farmers Market to Westrich and from there went to the Church Life Committee and the Church Council to get approval to hold market in the church parking lot.

Westrich took the idea to the Connect Communities group in Ellsworth and from there, the group became interested in helping.

"I then received an email from Kim Beebe and Becky Beissel stating if we would consider moving the market into village limits they would be interested in helping with promotion," Ottman said. "They didn't have to tell me twice. With their social media business and shared excitement it was a no brainer to me."

Once it was decided to work with Connect Communities, Ottman said they were able to set up more details for the market.

"The farmers market will be held every Thursday starting May 24 through Oct. 11 with setup starting at 1 [p.m.] and the market will be [from] 2-7 p.m. and no early sales," Ottman said. "Looking for easy access for all, plus ample parking, we have chosen Crosscut Street in East Ellsworth. This will allow access to the park for children to play and access to electricity for those that will need it."

Kim Beebe, executive team member at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, said they are excited to help with the farmers market.

"We're so appreciative of St. Paul's UCC and Steve and his team for making this possible for Ellsworth," Beebe said. "We're hoping this collaboration can serve as a model for our community. Like the old saying goes, 'It takes a village.'"

The farmers market, Beebe said, will hopefully better the Ellsworth downtown.

"While the chamber can't take the lead on every community initiative, we're hoping that through partnerships like this we can continue to enhance our downtown area and beyond," Beebe said.

Ottman believes the farmers market will be a great benefit to Ellsworth.

"The benefits to the community are numerous," Ottman said. "It will allow people to buy locally grown seasonal produce, while giving the opportunity to healthy meals at home more often."

Beebe agreed that the farmers market will provide healthy options.

"Anytime we can support and buy local, that's a great thing for our local economy," Beebe said. "In addition, when the community has access to fresh, locally grown seasonal produce, it gives them an opportunity to cook at home more often and prepare healthier meals."

In addition to providing healthy food options, the farmers market will hopefully bring more people into Ellsworth.

"It will bring traffic into the community where travelers can see what else Ellsworth has to offer," Ottman said. "I would think it would help with the local economy allowing people to stay and buy within their own community. People traveling through town to the cabin or preparing to travel out of town for the weekend can buy their fresh fruits and vegetables."

The farmers market will also bring people to East End Park.

"A farmers market can contribute to the community in many ways," Beebe said. "It's always an asset to have an event bringing traffic into the downtown and making use of amenities like East End Park."

For anyone wanting to be a vendor at the farmers market, Ottman said they have many options for everyone.

"Vendors will have the choice of participating weekly, biweekly or once a month, therefore it's difficult to determine how many vendors will attend on a regular basis," Ottman said. "My dream goal is to have 10-15 vendors on any given week."

The price vendors pay will be based on how often they choose to be at the farmers market.

"The maximum it will cost a vendor for the entire season is $200 with the minimum $15 for once a month," Ottman siad. "The cost is prorated depending how many times a month the vendor comes to sell."

In addition to the fresh produce, Ottman said he hopes to have other options for people to enjoy at the market.

"I am trying to find food trucks to come in so we can offer a different cuisine each week," Ottman said. "I have been in contact with two coffee shops to come and sell on a rotating basis. Elise Gregory from the Public Library will be promoting the summer reading program on June 7 with musical entertainment and then bookend it on Aug. 9 with another performance. We are looking [for] other musical performers to fill in other weeks."

For more information on the farmers market or to apply to be a vendor people can go to www.ellsworthchamber.com/farmers-market.

Ottman said he is grateful for the community who have been supportive of the Ellsworth Farmers Market.

"I am so appreciative that Connect Communities stepped forth offering their support and expertise," Ottman said. "Chamber representatives as well as the Park and Rec Board and Village Board have all been supportive."