PHOTOS: The leprechauns of Elmwood

Everyone was Irish Saturday, March 17 during Elmwood's sixth annual St. Patrick's Day parade down Main Street. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 6
Elmwood Chief Officer Delton Hoyt led the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17 in Elmwood. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 6
Rodney Gilles campaigned as a write-in candidate for the Pierce County Board District 10 supervisor seat during Elmwood's St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 6
Village president Bill Stewart had two lady leprechaun escorts during the Elmwood St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 6
The Lucky Lady Leprechauns of Elmwood sent this green-clad lass ahead as bearer of treasures and treats on Saturday, March 17 during Elmwood's sixth annual St. Patrick's Day parade. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 6
Representatives from Kern's Kurbside Bar & Grill showed their Irish sides at the sixth annual Elmwood St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 6
Elmwood turned green for the sixth annual St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 17. Irish eyes were smiling up and down Main Street on a sunny, late winter day.
Sarah J. Nigbor serves as a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia, a position she began in April 2017. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, before being appointed editor of the Pierce County Herald in Febraury 2015. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004.