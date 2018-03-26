Women invited to inspirational speakers
Children throughout our country and world are trafficked and enslaved. What is our role in preventing child trafficking? Amy Hartman will be addressing this topic and will share stories and insights from her own journey which began in the Northwest Synod of Wisconsin and led to the role of national director of Cherish All Children.
Women are invited to hear Hartman and other inspirational speakers and workshop leaders April 21 at the Northwest Synod of Wisconsin Synodical Women's Convention of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 35 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake. The Saturday event commences with coffee and registration at 8 a.m. with the opening at 9 a.m. under the theme "Transformed Anew."
The Rev. Laurie Skow-Anderson challenges the future of women's organizations with transforming ideas through her presentation "180 Degrees." Workshop topics include "Domestic Violence" led by Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald; "Water, Air and Land issues" led by Kate Beaton from Eau Claire; "Human trafficking in Rural America" led by Jodi Emerson from Fierce Freedom of Eau Claire; "Understanding Poverty and Homelessness in Rural America" led by Lori Bowman of Rice Lake; "Story, Culture, Identity and Stereotypes" led by Mary Meierotto and Gail Lando; and "Conversation" with Bishop Hoyme.
For more information, call 715-273-5847 or visit nwswiswo.org.