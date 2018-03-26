Women invited to inspirational speakers

Women are invited to hear Hartman and other inspirational speakers and workshop leaders April 21 at the Northwest Synod of Wisconsin Synodical Women's Convention of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 35 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake. The Saturday event commences with coffee and registration at 8 a.m. with the opening at 9 a.m. under the theme "Transformed Anew."

The Rev. Laurie Skow-Anderson challenges the future of women's organizations with transforming ideas through her presentation "180 Degrees." Workshop topics include "Domestic Violence" led by Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald; "Water, Air and Land issues" led by Kate Beaton from Eau Claire; "Human trafficking in Rural America" led by Jodi Emerson from Fierce Freedom of Eau Claire; "Understanding Poverty and Homelessness in Rural America" led by Lori Bowman of Rice Lake; "Story, Culture, Identity and Stereotypes" led by Mary Meierotto and Gail Lando; and "Conversation" with Bishop Hoyme.

For more information, call 715-273-5847 or visit nwswiswo.org.