1 / 5

Marie and Riley (age 2) Perry of Spring Valley enjoyed some refreshments prior to the Easter Egg Hunt starting on March 24 at the Pierce County Fairgrounds. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 5

Eggs were scattered across the snow as children waited for the Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Funsters of Ellsworth to start Saturday, March 24 at the Pierce County Fairgrounds. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 5

Kate (age 4) and Macy (age 3) Rohl were all smiles as they waited for the Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Funsters of Ellsworth to start on March 24. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 5