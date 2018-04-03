Cornell to speak at spring education event

From his days as a boy growing up on a small farm in southern Wisconsin, Cornell has been interested in streams and rivers. "One day...I followed it (a nearby creek) upstream to its source, where I pushed my face through the watercress and into the bubbling spring. It was the first time I had reached and tasted its source," Cornell states in the introduction of his book.

In 2006, the Wisconsin Magazine of History published his article, "Knights of the Spike-soled Shoe: Lumbering on the Chippewa," describing the tragedy at Little Falls in 1906. He also co-wrote with Jerry Poling "Greats of the Gridiron," a news feature about the undefeated 1906 Eau Claire High School football team.

Prior to this presentation, PCHS will hold its annual membership meeting during which three board of directors members will be elected. Board members whose terms expire this year are Kim Wagenbach, Galen Radle and Jane Jafferi — all indicated they are willing to serve another term. Nominations will also be taken from the floor. The short business meeting will begin at 2 p.m. and the presentation will start around 2:15 p.m. with light refreshments to follow.