Easter Bunny hopped to Elmwood

The Schuler family checks out what they all got in their Easter eggs collected at the annual Elmwood Easter Egg Hunt. (Pictured): Addison (age 7), Bennett (age 2) and Lisa. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 8

Bikes, stuffed animals and baskets of goodies were some of the door prizes children had the chance to receive at the annual Elmwood Easter Egg Hunt on March 31. About 75 children showed up for the event which was moved indoors to the Elmwood Auditorium because of bad weather. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 8

Isabella Nicolette-Freund (age 1) visited with the Easter Bunny after the Easter Egg hunt at Elmwood Auditorium on March 31. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 8

The Nelson family from Elmwood was one of the families that participated in the annual Elmwood Easter Egg Hunt held on March 31. Pictured (from left) are Braxton (age 5), Colton (age 3), Brandon, Peyton (5 months) and Shelby. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 8

Tru Hofacker (age 6) and Myah Hofacker (age 4) pose as the Easter bunny on March 31 as a young onlooker watches. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 8

The snow didn't stop children from participating in this year's annual Easter Egg Hunt which was held at the Elmwood Auditorium on March 31. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 8