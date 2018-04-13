Search
    100 Inspirational Women Who Can event

    By Submitted Today at 12:00 p.m.

    All women in the Spring Valley area are invited to join a group of women for a fun night to socialize and find out how to become part of a network that financially supports local volunteer organizations.

    The event is being held at the 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 19 at the Spring Valley Golf Course.

    The hope is to create a social network of inspirational women to lead the effort that Spring Valley Seniors Staying Put has begun in making Spring Valley a good place to live and age.

    RSVP, or for more information, email or phone: sv100women@gmail.com, 715-778-5967 or 715-778-4862.

