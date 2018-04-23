RF and NR businesses supporting sexual assault awareness

After the initial verdict was overturned, Italian Parliament women protested the Supreme Court decision by wearing jeans to work. This action spread to the United States and in 1999 the first Denim Day in Los Angeles was held.

Denim Day has now spread to many other cities. Katie Ryan, Turningpoint sexual assault services director, said River Falls and New Richmond will once again participate in Denim Day on April 25. Local businesses who choose to participate can hang up Denim Day fliers; employees at those businesses wear jeans to show their support of sexual assault awareness.

"We choose to use Denim Day in our communities because the event challenges rape myths that are still pervasive in our culture," Ryan said. "We engage downtown businesses by providing community members with education on Denim Day and why it's an important cause. We ask the participating businesses to show their support for eliminating sexual assault within our society and to support survivors by wearing denim and spreading awareness about the day to their patrons."

Denim Day is meant to break the stigma that someone was asking for sexual assault because of what she/he was wearing.

"It doesn't matter what someone is wearing," Ryan said. "Clothes don't mean consent."

Turningpoint Second Chances Thrift Store on Main Street in River Falls will hand out stories about Denim Day and having a denim display to promote the event.

This year's theme for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, set by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC), is "Embrace Your Voice." Ryan said how the community talks about sexual violence matters and impacts victims of sexual assault.

"When we stand up for survivors of sexual assault, we send a powerful message," Ryan said.

There is still that stigma, Ryan said, that when people come forward about sexual assault they are not telling the truth. Ryan said the reality is that sexual assault has about the same amount of false reporting as any other crime, which is about 2 percent.

During the month of April, Turningpoint will participate in the seventh annual Take Back the Night 6-9 p.m. April 26 at St. Bridget Catholic Church in River Falls, hosted by the St. Croix Valley Sexual Assault Response Team (SART).

Take Back the Night is a rally in which participants march through downtown River Falls and back to St. Bridget's. People can come forward with their own stories.

"People can have the opportunity to share their story if they would like to," Ryan said.

A table will offer people biodegradable balloons on which they can share their own stories.

"They can write on a balloon, or attach a story on a balloon, or be in honor of being survivor or knowing a victim," Ryan said.

These balloons are a way for people to share their story, but the individual will determine when it's the right time to release the balloon.

"Up to them when they want to let go [of balloon], when it's right for them," Ryan said. "We want people to have the option to do that when they want to. We want them to be in control when they release that information. It's up to them."

Ryan said talking about sexual assault is important, and the #MeToo movement has put sexual assault in the spotlight.

"I definitely think that we as a society are talking more about sexual assault because of these things [like #MeToo movement]," Ryan said. "I believe that change happens when we have conversations, but there is still a lot of work to do."

An important piece of sexual assault is understanding what it is.

"If someone is a child they can't give consent," Ryan said. "If someone doesn't understand what they are consenting to, it's sexual assault. If someone is guilted, talked into, or forced, that is sexual assault. That's why having conversations with our partners and checking in throughout sex is important. Consent is mutual, freely given, comfortable, retractable, and active throughout. If there is not consent, then it's not sex, it's sexual assault."

Sexual assault is not something to be taken lightly or ignored, Ryan said.

"Sexual assault is something that should be taken seriously and more people would come forward to disclose those experiences if they feel like they will be heard and not judged for something that was done to them," Ryan said. "Sexual assault is about power and control, not the way a person looks or dresses."

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call 715-425-6751 and press 0 to speak with an advocate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.