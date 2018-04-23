Child protection needs to be a community effort

April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month and Pierce County Human Services Director Ronald Schmidt believes the responsibility of protecting children is widespread.

"Many residents are unaware of the community and social problems caused by and associated with child abuse and child neglect," Schmidt said. "Pierce County communities are friendly places that are excellent for raising children. Prevention of child abuse and neglect involves the entire community: children, parents, neighbors, schools, law enforcement, healthcare providers, courts, churches and others."

Schmidt said his agency usually becomes involved in a case after an incident has already occured.

"We rely on the rest of the community because the resources we have are for abuse and neglect usually after it occurs," Schmidt said. "We try to prevent future incidents, [but] the incident already happened."

One of the bigger problems facing Pierce County which can result in child abuse and neglect cases is the number of drug and alcohol cases, Schmidt said.

"In Pierce County, we have serious drug and addiction problems," Schmidt said. "The most common substance affecting child safety remains alcohol, a drug that fits in a can or glass. However, over the past three years methamphetamine use in our county has reached epidemic levels and many children are referred due to the neglect and abuse caused by parental methamphetamine use."

Methamphetamine addiction seems take hold much faster than alcohol and other drugs, Schmidt said. After only a couple of times, methamphetamine users are usually addicted.

"Even possessing meth in front of a child is abuse," Schmidt said.

Typically, social workers take children out of the home for about 11 months in child protection cases, Schmidt said. However, in cases involving methamphetamine use, the child usually remains in child protection for two years. Many times they are unable to get a meth user to stop using. Because of poor options and support available, meth users continue with their addiction and children cannot safely return to the home, Schmidt said.

"The majority of meth cases lead to permanent placement with someone other than a parent," Schmidt said. "To separate a child from parent is the most serious thing we can do."

Schmidt believes things could change for meth addicts with better treatment options. They could quit using, restore their lives and keep their families together.

"We need to really have treatment as recovery and supervised living," Schmidt said. "It's difficult for these [meth addict] families to start over."

Part of the problem is making methamphetamine users see their addiction as a problem. Schmidt said it can take about two years of meth treatment before an addict is willing to recover from meth addiction.

Schmidt said some people don't fully understand what human services does and can do; the community needs to better understand what can and will be done to protect children.

"Until a person is involved in our services, it's hard for the public to understand what we do," Schmidt said. "Bad parenting is not against the law; neglect and abuse is."

Schmidt encourages people who have questions about human services to call 715-273-6766. If someone suspects child abuse or neglect is happening, he or she can call; if they are a non-mandated reporter they may remain anonymous. The names of all people who report child abuse and/or neglect will be redacted from the report so their identity will remain anonymous.

"There is no penalty for reporting child abuse because you are concerned," Schmidt said.

The department will review any and all reports that are made about child abuse and neglect and look out for the welfare of the child.

"The Pierce County Department of Human Services child protection unit receives and responds to reports of alleged child abuse or neglect," Schmidt said. "The department responds to events that have already occurred. We try to prevent further harm. We intervene to keep children safe when parents are unable or unwilling to do so."

Pierce County residents can help by continuing to have positive, healthy events for children and families. Many churches in the area have reached out to help families in need and give them assistance to make a better life. The food pantry is also another way, Schmidt said, to support families and provide them with healthy food. Schools provide children and parents with vital information about the child's progress in school and what the student's needs are.

"Please do what you can to prevent child abuse and/or neglect by supporting children and healthy family lifestyles in our county," Schmidt said. "The child protection unit works hard every day to protect children when required by law. Please contact us if you would like further information about child protection or the Pierce County Department of Human Services."