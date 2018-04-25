More can be done to help sexual assault victims

Turningpoint Executive Director Alena Taylor said community to community public transportation would benefit sexual assault survivors. While some communities have transportation within their individual community, there isn't transportation from one community to another.

"It's very challenging in rural counties," Taylor said. "Each little community has done an excellent job for transportation within their own community, but very little community to community transportation."

Survivors' inability to take advantage of affordable housing happens when it is in a different town than their job and they don't have the transportation to get back and forth to work. Victims aren't always able to take better paying jobs because they don't have the transportation to get to the jobs.

"Something like that [community to community transportation] is completely feasible," Taylor said. "Could be a bus that went from community to community, could run on a schedule."

Another issue is the need for affordable housing for victims. Many times victims have a hard time finding housing, Taylor said.

"[Victims] end up with a poor housing background," Taylor said. "They get evictions based on an abuser's behavior."

Taylor said unless victims have a chance to explain why they have eviction records, they will not make it through a rental check to be able to rent a new place.

"Rental checks can become a problem for survivors if not given a chance to explain," Taylor said. "[There needs to be] understanding from the housing community on how abusers prevent [victims from obtaining] future houses."

Also, Taylor said Section 8 housing in Wisconsin (which provides low-cost housing options) usually has a year-long waiting list; most times victims can't wait that long. Taylor said victims need some type of immediate housing due to an event out of their control and can't wait a year.

St. Croix County Victim Witness Coordinator Pam Bellrichard said the county and area could use a shelter that would allow victims to bring their pets with them. She said sometimes victims stay where they are because they are afraid if they leave their pet behind the pet will get hurt.

Turningpoint does offer resources and shelter to victims in the area, but are not always able to help everyone in need. Turningpoint Legal Services Coordinator Hannah Blaha said in 2017 Turningpoint provided 6,869 total shelter nights to families, served more than 700 people (272 of them children) and provided access to the food pantry and hygiene closet to more than 600 people. However, Blaha said they had to turn away more than 200 people from the shelter.

Having help available for victims of sexual assault is an important piece that Bellrichard said the county and surrounding areas could improve upon. She said right now there just aren't enough mental health, alcohol and other drug addiction (AODA) counselors.

"[A] 90-day wait to see a counselor," Bellrichard said. "That is sad and disheartening."

Bellrichard said many times victims don't have insurance or ability to pay, so they are forced to use the counselors the county has available. There just are not enough counselors to help victims that are in crisis.

"I wish there was a person [counselor] at the county that victims could talk to," Bellrichard said.

A key part of helping sexual and domestic assault victims is understanding and communication. North Hudson Police Chief Mark Richert said increasing victim awareness and understanding the situation can go a long way in helping a victim. The Lethality Assessment Program (LAP) can help officers better understand the situation. Richert said as they respond to domestic violence calls, it is important as an officer to understand the dynamics of the situation. By asking specific questions and helping victims, law enforcement hopes to be able to make a positive change in domestic and sexual assault cases.

Katie Ryan, Turningpoint sexual assault services coordinator, said one of the important education pieces is informing and educating the younger generation on what sexual and domestic assault is.

"We can talk to adults, but it's really working with the youth and molding values and beliefs and understanding bodies and consent," Ryan said.

Blaha said being aware of the needs of victims and understanding what they are going through can make a huge difference to the situation.

"Being a victim of domestic and sexual violence can have an impact on various parts of someone's life," Blaha said. "It can affect their finances, employment, education, housing, etcetera. I think the best thing that people can do is stay informed and invested in the needs of the people in their community. One week a client may need a new bed and the next they may need help making financial decisions. It really varies. Paying attention to the time of year is another way people can make an impact. If it's right before the school year, they can consider donating school supplies. If it's around the holidays, they can consider adopting a family to buy gifts for and so on."