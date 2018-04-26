Search
    Students ready to dance the night away

    By Herald Newsroom Today at 7:49 a.m.
    2018 Plum City Prom Court includes (front row, from left): Alice Linse, Kate Hassing, Mackenzie Wieser, Paige Benson, Mikaili Kannel, McKenzie Raethke; (back row, from left) Tyler Maxwell, Noah Gansluckner, Charles Girdeen, Dlyan Shneider, Owen Sternecker, and Justin Nunez. Submitted photo 1 / 3
    Elmwood's 2018 prom court is: (back row, from left) Calvin Shock, Jaxon Klink, Jordan Brunner; (third row) Tyler Bee, Nicholas Forster; (second row) Alyssa Peterson, Sophia Tiffany, Amber Bartz; (front row) Alexia Waltz and Kali Brathol. Photo courtesy of Dan Larson2 / 3
    The 2018 Spring Valley Prom Court will be represented by (front row, from left) Dylan Bosshart, Kenny Fesenmaier, Josh Hannack, Lance McMurrin; (back row) Dakota Brooke, Kathryn Franzen, Taylor Huntress, and Lydia Wittmer. Submitted photo 3 / 3

    Pierce County high school students will be dancing the night away Saturday, April 28, when many area proms are scheduled.

    Plum City

    Plum City High School Junior Prom Grand March will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 28 in the high school gym. The theme is "Let's Glow Crazy."

    Ellsworth Prom

    Ellsworth High School will hold prom Saturday, April 28. The theme is "A Night in Central Park," and the colors are black and gold. Photos begin at 4:15 p.m. Doors open for spectators at 5:30 p.m. and the grand march is at 6 p.m. Students will head to the Ridgetop at 7:30 p.m. for dinner.

    Ellsworth does not announce its prom court ahead of time. Instead, awards such as Mr. Outgoing, Miss Sociable, etc. will be announced that night.

    Elmwood Prom

    Elmwood High School will host its prom grand march and coronation at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28 in the Elmwood High School Lien Gym. Dance follows 7-10 p.m., with the theme "A Night Out on the Town."

    Spring Valley Prom

    Spring Valley High School will host its prom grand march at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 28 in the SVMS/HS Commons.

    Prescott Prom

    Prescott High School's prom grand march will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym. Coronation will follow. The theme is "A Night in Paradise."

