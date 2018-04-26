Students ready to dance the night away

Plum City High School Junior Prom Grand March will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 28 in the high school gym. The theme is "Let's Glow Crazy."

Ellsworth Prom

Ellsworth High School will hold prom Saturday, April 28. The theme is "A Night in Central Park," and the colors are black and gold. Photos begin at 4:15 p.m. Doors open for spectators at 5:30 p.m. and the grand march is at 6 p.m. Students will head to the Ridgetop at 7:30 p.m. for dinner.

Ellsworth does not announce its prom court ahead of time. Instead, awards such as Mr. Outgoing, Miss Sociable, etc. will be announced that night.

Elmwood Prom

Elmwood High School will host its prom grand march and coronation at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28 in the Elmwood High School Lien Gym. Dance follows 7-10 p.m., with the theme "A Night Out on the Town."

Spring Valley Prom

Spring Valley High School will host its prom grand march at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 28 in the SVMS/HS Commons.

Prescott Prom

Prescott High School's prom grand march will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym. Coronation will follow. The theme is "A Night in Paradise."