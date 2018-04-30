Hunter Donnelly was named "Mr. Comedy" and was voted as the 2018 prom king. Claire Straub became the 2018 prom queen on Saturday night.

Mackenzie Kummer was named "Miss Sociable," and Lucas Mallon received the "Mr. Outgoing" honors.

"Miss Hilarious" went to Taylor DeGross, "Mr. Nice Guy" was Jack White's award, and Jenica Geise earned "Miss Sweetheart."

Katelyn Runyon and Erik Lange were given the "Perfect Pair" award at the dance, and Madilyn Smith and Chase Gilbertson received "Best Dressed" awards after Grand March.