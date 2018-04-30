Search
    Claire Straub and Hunter Donnelly are Ellsworth's new prom royalty

    By Katie Davidson Today at 2:03 p.m.
    Claire Straub became Ellsworth's 2018 prom queen on Saturday, April 28. Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson1 / 4
    Ellsworth Prom superlative winners (left to right): Chase Gilbertson, Madilyn Smith, Katelyn Runyon, Erik Lange, Jenica Geise, Jack White, Claire Straub, Hunter Donnelly, Taylor DeGross, Lucas Mallon and Mackenzie Kummer. Photo courtesy of Anne Pechacek2 / 4
    "Miss Sociable" was given to Mackenzie Kummer and "Mr. Outgoing" was Lucas Mallon's award at the 2018 Ellsworth prom on Saturday, April 28. Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson3 / 4
    Hunter Donnelly was named Ellsworth's 2018 prom king and Mr. Comedy at this year's prom on Saturday, April 28. Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson4 / 4

    The Ellsworth Community School District held its 2018 junior-senior prom on Saturday, April 28. This year's prom king and queen were announced at the event, and a list of superlative awards were also given to members of the junior class.

    Hunter Donnelly was named "Mr. Comedy" and was voted as the 2018 prom king. Claire Straub became the 2018 prom queen on Saturday night.

    Mackenzie Kummer was named "Miss Sociable," and Lucas Mallon received the "Mr. Outgoing" honors.

    "Miss Hilarious" went to Taylor DeGross, "Mr. Nice Guy" was Jack White's award, and Jenica Geise earned "Miss Sweetheart."

    Katelyn Runyon and Erik Lange were given the "Perfect Pair" award at the dance, and Madilyn Smith and Chase Gilbertson received "Best Dressed" awards after Grand March.

