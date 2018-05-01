On April 19, a group of women gathered at the Spring Valley Golf Course clubhouse to kick off the "100 Inspirational Women Who Can" event, organized and presented by the members of Spring Valley Seniors Staying Put. The intention of this effort is to support and raise awareness of all the non-profits in Spring Valley through the power of women coming together.

The event was planned to launch this "grass roots" organization for the community and its varying non-profit interests, standing together, yet also separately. The hope is that in nurturing the community as a whole, in being a leader towards that vision, the good of what is being done within each non-profit purpose will benefit all.

Karen Gunderson, a life-long resident of Spring Valley, reminisced of the culture women created in the Spring Valley community over many years, the changes through the decades, and women's sustaining central value. She expounded on the role of women from a bygone era, and how that power and influence translate to modern day society.

Gunderson stressed the essential need to support non-profits that work together towards making this community a great place to live and age. In that outreach of support, the general objective is a $100 commitment per year for five years (or an amount that is appropriate to the individual), to be directed toward a local non-profit of choice.

We would like to thank all who attended the evening of April 19, and to those who generously gave a donation to Staying Put the evening of the event: an encouraging kick-off to this important endeavor. We would also like to express appreciation to Guy and Wendy Leach of the Spring Valley Golf Course for their gracious in-kind donation of facility use.

It takes a village to make a community great. The dedicated work of its inspirational women will make it a strong, vibrant, special place to live and age.

If anyone would like more information please contact a member by email at: sv100women@gmail.com.