'A Touch of Class' defines SV prom
1 / 5
2 / 5
3 / 5
4 / 5
5 / 5
Spring Valley prom-goers stepped out in high style, no doubt emulating their 2018 theme "A Touch of Class" Saturday, April 28.
Kathryn Franzen became the newest prom queen, while Lance McMurrin took the title of prom king. Other prom court members dressed to the nines included Dakota Brooke, Taylor Huntress, Lydia Wittmer, Dylan Bosshart, Kenny Fesenmaier and Josh Hannack.
After parents had their fill snapping photos, the teens headed to Afton Alps for a night of dinner and dancing.
For more prom photos, see this week's print edition of the Pierce County Herald.