    'A Touch of Class' defines SV prom

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 4:50 p.m.
    The 2018 Spring Valley High School prom court included (front row, from left) Lydia Wittmer, Taylor Huntress, Queen Kathryn Franzen, Dakota Brooke; (back row) King Lance McMurrin, Josh Hannack, Kenny Fesenmaier and Dylan Bosshart. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 5
    Jarin Boettcher twirls date Brenna Schreiber during the prom grand march Saturday, April 28 at Spring Valley High School. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 5
    Back-to-back and in black is how Hailey Johns and Alex Johnson arrived to prom grand march Saturday, April 28 at SVHS. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 5
    Spring Valley prom-goers stepped out in high style, no doubt emulating their 2018 theme "A Touch of Class" Saturday, April 28.

    Kathryn Franzen became the newest prom queen, while Lance McMurrin took the title of prom king. Other prom court members dressed to the nines included Dakota Brooke, Taylor Huntress, Lydia Wittmer, Dylan Bosshart, Kenny Fesenmaier and Josh Hannack.

    After parents had their fill snapping photos, the teens headed to Afton Alps for a night of dinner and dancing.

    For more prom photos, see this week's print edition of the Pierce County Herald.

    Sarah Nigbor

    Sarah J. Nigbor serves as a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia, a position she began in April 2017. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, before being appointed editor of the Pierce County Herald in Febraury 2015. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

