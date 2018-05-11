River City Chorale summer registration opens

The chorale, under the direction of Artistic Director and Conductor Andrew Haase, performs a wide variety of music from baroque to contemporary, sacred to gospel and folk to Broadway. Members come from communities on both the Wisconsin and Minnesota sides of the St. Croix River, the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin.

Interested vocalists must register online at therivercitychorale.com. Participation dues are $35 per person and can be paid online at the time of registration or at the music pick-up on Thursday, May 31, from 6-8 p.m at the First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Vine St. in Hudson.

The first two rehearsals are on Monday, June 4, and Monday, June 11. Beginning on June 18, rehearsals will be on Monday and Wednesday evenings continuing through the concerts. All rehearsals will be from 7-9 p.m. and are held at First Presbyterian Church, except for the dress rehearsal.

The chorale will sing at morning services at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi on Sunday, July 22. Concerts will be presented at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 23; Thursday, July 26, at 7 p.m. at the Bandshell at Lakefront Park in Hudson; and on Monday, July 30, at 7 p.m. at Como Park in St. Paul.

More information on the Chorale, its programs and its choirs can be found at therivercitychorale.com. Questions regarding the summer Chorale can be emailed to therivercitychorale@gmail.com.