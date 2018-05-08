Stockholm Stroll events kick of May 11

The first chance to enjoy this village-wide festivity, known as the "Stockholm Stroll," with free food and drink, artist demonstrations, games, and live music, will be 4-7 p.m. May 11. The events are free and open to the public.

The next two Strolls will be on June 8 and July 13. The June 8 event, titled the "BigRiverGive," will be a special fundraising street dance that helps support area non-profit organizations. The popular Wisconsin band Left Wing Bourbon will play.

Stockholm is situated on Wisconsin Highway 35, designated as a national scenic byway with the name "Great River Road," about 70 miles downriver from the Twin Cities.

The shops, restaurants and galleries in Stockholm will have special exhibits and merchandise during the Stroll. Some highlights of the May 11 event:

• Stockholm artist Lucy Elliot will display her popular fine jewelry at Abode Gallery. Elliott is "one of the region's artistic treasures," says Abode Gallery owner Alan Nugent.

• Local real estate agent Sandra Myklebust will set up shop at the Hugga Bugga yarn and crafts store to answer questions about finding a dream home in the Lake Pepin area.

• Rusty Rusterholz, a kinetic metal artist, will display his calming, hypnotic sculptures at Sandy's Clothing and Art.

• The Purple Turtle Artisan Collective will highlight the pastels of Pepin artist Leslie Anne Stewart. In addition, there will be a Mother's Day "make a card" station and a stamping workshop.

• A farmers market with local produce, locally-produced fiber (yarn, weaving and flax) and teas from a local vendor.

• Other Stockholm shops will have special events as well: Humble Moon Folkstead, Ingebretsons, The Palate, and more.

For more information about the Stockholm Stroll, contact Amanda Scholz at experiences@stockholmwisconsin.com or 715-442-2050.