National Skilled Nursing Care Week is May 13-19
Established by the American Health Care Association (AHCA) in 1967 and always beginning on Mother's Day, National Skilled Nursing Care Week (NSNCW), formerly known as National Nursing Home Week, provides an opportunity to recognize the role of skilled nursing care centers in caring for America's seniors and individuals with disabilities.
The 2018 NSNCW theme, "Celebrating Life's Stories," serves as a tribute to life's most significant events, relationships and experiences that shape the unique perspectives of residents, families, staff, and volunteers in long term and post-acute care.