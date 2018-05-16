Search
    National Skilled Nursing Care Week is May 13-19

    By Submitted Today at 11:52 a.m.
    Spring Valley Health & Rehab's St. Patrick's Day celebration was filled with green shamrocks and greetings of "top o' the mornin!" The 2018 King of Shamrocks title, by vote, went to Randy Nelson. He is pictured with his dog, Mitzi, and friend, Tracy Matzek. Photo courtesy of Renee Tatzel1 / 9
    For the past seven years, Spring Valley High School students have taken part in the Cardinal Care program. Now, middle school students help as well. They help with projects such as Easter egg decorations, making kites and planting marigolds. Residents LaVonne Fritz and Marney Henke get some help making candy angels. Photo courtesy of Renee Tatzel2 / 9
    Spring Valley royalty help Spring Valley Health & Rehab residents celebrate Valentines Day each year. 2018 Queen of Hearts Josie Follingstad (center) is pictured with (from left) Princess Karyn Wood, Queen Leigha Prudlow, Princess Taylor Falde and Princess Breanna Link. Photo courtesy of Renee Tatzel3 / 9
    Atrium Post Acute Care resident Thalia Becker had a visit from Santa Claus in December, along with her daughter Julie and son-in-law. Photo courtesy of Atrium Post Acute Care 4 / 9
    Spring Valley High School students held a mini prom grand march at Spring Valley Health & Rehab in April, which included 37 couples. Jenna Wildner shares a special moment with resident Jean Dunphy, with whom she also plays games with some evenings. Photo courtesy of Renee Tatzel5 / 9
    Spring Valley Health & Rehab residents Ernie Ross and Russell Hague share a laugh with eighth graders wile making Easter egg decorations. Photo courtesy of Renee Tatzel6 / 9
    Thirty-seven couples from Spring Valley High School marched through Spring Valley Health & Rehab prior to their prom in April, so residents could be part of their fun too. Photo courtesy of Renee Tatzel8 / 9
    Atrium Post Acute Care Admissions Director Margaret Woodard hugs resident Geri Brantner. The residents and staff are a family. Photo courtesy of Atrium Post Acute Care 9 / 9

    Established by the American Health Care Association (AHCA) in 1967 and always beginning on Mother's Day, National Skilled Nursing Care Week (NSNCW), formerly known as National Nursing Home Week, provides an opportunity to recognize the role of skilled nursing care centers in caring for America's seniors and individuals with disabilities.

    The 2018 NSNCW theme, "Celebrating Life's Stories," serves as a tribute to life's most significant events, relationships and experiences that shape the unique perspectives of residents, families, staff, and volunteers in long term and post-acute care. ​

