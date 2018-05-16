National Skilled Nursing Care Week is May 13-19

Spring Valley Health & Rehab's St. Patrick's Day celebration was filled with green shamrocks and greetings of "top o' the mornin!" The 2018 King of Shamrocks title, by vote, went to Randy Nelson. He is pictured with his dog, Mitzi, and friend, Tracy Matzek. Photo courtesy of Renee Tatzel 1 / 9

For the past seven years, Spring Valley High School students have taken part in the Cardinal Care program. Now, middle school students help as well. They help with projects such as Easter egg decorations, making kites and planting marigolds. Residents LaVonne Fritz and Marney Henke get some help making candy angels. Photo courtesy of Renee Tatzel 2 / 9

Spring Valley royalty help Spring Valley Health & Rehab residents celebrate Valentines Day each year. 2018 Queen of Hearts Josie Follingstad (center) is pictured with (from left) Princess Karyn Wood, Queen Leigha Prudlow, Princess Taylor Falde and Princess Breanna Link. Photo courtesy of Renee Tatzel 3 / 9

Atrium Post Acute Care resident Thalia Becker had a visit from Santa Claus in December, along with her daughter Julie and son-in-law. Photo courtesy of Atrium Post Acute Care 4 / 9

Spring Valley High School students held a mini prom grand march at Spring Valley Health & Rehab in April, which included 37 couples. Jenna Wildner shares a special moment with resident Jean Dunphy, with whom she also plays games with some evenings. Photo courtesy of Renee Tatzel 5 / 9

Spring Valley Health & Rehab residents Ernie Ross and Russell Hague share a laugh with eighth graders wile making Easter egg decorations. Photo courtesy of Renee Tatzel 6 / 9

Thirty-seven couples from Spring Valley High School marched through Spring Valley Health & Rehab prior to their prom in April, so residents could be part of their fun too. Photo courtesy of Renee Tatzel 8 / 9