    Blood drive held in memory of Frank Falkofske

    By Submitted Today at 3:55 p.m.
    Frank Falkofske was known for driving his pink Cadillac and pink motorcycle throughout Pierce County, but also for donating blood at many community blood drives. His family is inviting the public to donate blood in his honor May 21 in Ellsworth. File photo

    One of Frank Falkofske's goals in life was to make someone laugh each day. He was also known for driving his pink Cadillac through the streets of Ellsworth and driving his pink motorcycle in parades; in addition he was known for being a dedicated blood donor.

    Falkofske donated more than 15 gallons of blood in his lifetime and often donated while on the road when he saw a "Red Cross blood drive here today" sign.

    To honor his legacy of giving, Falkofske's family invites the community to give the gift of life in

    his memory at an American Red Cross blood drive 12-6 p.m. Monday, May 21 at Zion Covenant Church, 210 N. Beulah St.

    "Frank was a very faithful and loyal blood donor to the Red Cross so this is a wonderful way to

    remember him," said Pam Enger, blood drive coordinator for the Churches of Ellsworth. "He was

    quite a character and very well known around town. He would be happy to know that people

    were honoring him this way."

    Donors of all blood types are urged to roll up a sleeve in Falkofske's memory. To make an

    appointment download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-

    RED CROSS (1-800- 733-2767).

    To save time at the donation use RapidPass ® to complete the pre-donation reading and health

    history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To

    get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

