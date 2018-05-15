Blood drive held in memory of Frank Falkofske
One of Frank Falkofske's goals in life was to make someone laugh each day. He was also known for driving his pink Cadillac through the streets of Ellsworth and driving his pink motorcycle in parades; in addition he was known for being a dedicated blood donor.
Falkofske donated more than 15 gallons of blood in his lifetime and often donated while on the road when he saw a "Red Cross blood drive here today" sign.
To honor his legacy of giving, Falkofske's family invites the community to give the gift of life in
his memory at an American Red Cross blood drive 12-6 p.m. Monday, May 21 at Zion Covenant Church, 210 N. Beulah St.
"Frank was a very faithful and loyal blood donor to the Red Cross so this is a wonderful way to
remember him," said Pam Enger, blood drive coordinator for the Churches of Ellsworth. "He was
quite a character and very well known around town. He would be happy to know that people
were honoring him this way."
Donors of all blood types are urged to roll up a sleeve in Falkofske's memory. To make an
appointment download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-
RED CROSS (1-800- 733-2767).
To save time at the donation use RapidPass ® to complete the pre-donation reading and health
history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To
get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.