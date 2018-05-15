Blood drive held in memory of Frank Falkofske

Falkofske donated more than 15 gallons of blood in his lifetime and often donated while on the road when he saw a "Red Cross blood drive here today" sign.

To honor his legacy of giving, Falkofske's family invites the community to give the gift of life in

his memory at an American Red Cross blood drive 12-6 p.m. Monday, May 21 at Zion Covenant Church, 210 N. Beulah St.

"Frank was a very faithful and loyal blood donor to the Red Cross so this is a wonderful way to

remember him," said Pam Enger, blood drive coordinator for the Churches of Ellsworth. "He was

quite a character and very well known around town. He would be happy to know that people

were honoring him this way."

Donors of all blood types are urged to roll up a sleeve in Falkofske's memory. To make an

appointment download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-

RED CROSS (1-800- 733-2767).

To save time at the donation use RapidPass ® to complete the pre-donation reading and health

history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To

get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.