Throwing it back at Plum City Summerfest

In honor of the 60th anniversary of the Plum City Summer Festival, participants will have the opportunity to play or watch Tug-O-War over Plum Creek, compete in a toilet bowl race, perform in a lip synch show and cool off with a classic slushy.

These events and activities were part of Summerfest over 30 years ago, Plum City American Legion Adjutant Susan Sanders said, and are among the most anticipated events this year. Sanders has been involved in planning the festival for nearly 20 years and said over a couple thousand people can be expected to show over the weekend.

"We're bringing back some of our retro games," Sanders said. "It's (the festival) a great community event, a big weekend. Families from all over come back and get together."

The tug-of-war will wage on between six-person teams "across the crick" on Saturday, July 21 at 3 p.m. Sanders said, "It should be fun to watch."

The toilet bowl races, starting at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, July 22 at the Legion Park, require teams of two people to compete in the timed event. Each team must use any wheeled, non-motorized platform with four or two wheels to stabilize the toilet bowl and race while sitting. Competitors must use plungers to take off on their bowls.

"It's supposed to be really funny," Sanders said, "When they get to one end of the course, before they turn around, they have to unroll a big roll of toilet paper. And then they change places and the other person has to go back to the finish line."

Along with the "new events" from way back when, Plum City will be gearing annual events toward the throwback theme.

Old-fashioned collectors cars will be showcased down Main Street to Legion Park beginning at 7 p.m. on Fri., July 20. The annual Classic Car Cruise, comprising over 120 units, will make its way past the Senior Citizen Center where the residents can enjoy the show said Sanders, who also works at the Center.

Many kid- and family-friendly events will still be held, including the the weekend-long softball tournament beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, a scavenger hunt on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., and the fishing contest at Spring Pond Park at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.