Supercross racing coming to fairgrounds

You will see racers jump 70-foot triples, navigate bermed corners and pound through the whoops. Local racers are invited to sign up for the races — as young as 4 years old and as old as 50. Pit gate and sign up will open at 3 p.m., practice will start at 6 p.m. (for race entrants only), and the racing will start at 7 p.m.

A Supercross Race contains 23 different classes, 5 ATV classes and 18 dirt bike classes. The program consists of a Heat Race and a Main Event; and every person that signs up will race twice. The Heat Race determines what gate pick the rider gets for the Main Event and the Main Event will determine what trophy the rider gets. There will also be an intermission race for Pit Bikes. For racing information check out www.motokazie.com and click on the SX menu.

Are you a spectator and not a participant? That's great too! Come early to enjoy the first fair food of the season. The Miller/Leinies Social Garden will open at 5:30 p.m.

Grandstand gates will open at 6 p.m., admission is $10 for age 8 and over and $5 for age 7 and under. So come early, get a bite to eat, have a drink and get set for an exciting night of fast-paced entertainment.

Generous support from local businesses allows the Pierce County Fair to offer this pre-fair Motocross event. A big thank you is extended to Viking Coca Cola, General Beer Northwest, Ellsworth Ford Inc., Plummer Concrete, G. L. Berg Entertainment and Richardson Electric.

Start the Fair season off right and mark your calendar for Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Grandstand. For other Fair related events, check out www.co.pierce.wi.us/fair/fair_main.php, watch your local papers for the Fair flyer, or contact the Fair Office at 715-273-6874. Like us on Facebook — "Pierce County Fair and Fairgrounds (WI)." See you at the Pierce County Fair Aug. 9-12, "The All County Reunion."