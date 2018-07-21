Red Wing Men's Chorus to perform July 22

Perau said the concert is free, though a free-will donation will be set up for those interested. The money will benefit the Red Wing High School Choral Music Program.

The men's chorus has 25 members with a variety of ages, from as young as 14 to as old as mid-to-late-70s. Perau said it was his goal to have many generations represented in the group.

"That was huge for me when I set out to do this," Perau said. "I wanted that intergenerational singing ... it's just so much fun."

CHORD SMASH! will sing about 30 minutes of music varying from jazz to Broadway to classic barbershop music. The men's chorus will perform five or six songs from a classic sea shanty to sacred music.

After the concert will be an after party at Jimmy's Pub in the St. James Hotel. CHORD SMASH! will perform again at the pub.

Perau said the men's chorus has exceeded his expectations when he started the group this summer. He said he is excited for people to see all of their hard work on display.

For more information, contact Perau at sperau@gmail.com.