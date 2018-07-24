Support Family Resource Center initiatives

Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley provides child development information and support to

families through Home Visiting and Young Parent programs, and Play & Learn groups, including a local group at the Ellsworth Public Library. The organization also provides support to area families with new babies in partnership with Allina Health through both "Welcome Baby" visits and weekly Baby & Me groups. All services are free and available to families with children, prenatal to school entry in Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix counties.

Nilssen's Foods has been hosting the "Round Up" fundraiser annually since 2008. Donations

from the Baldwin, Clear Lake, Ellsworth and Glenwood City stores totaled $3,789.01 in 2017.

Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community organization and

programs are funded by grants, contracts and private donations. Founded in 1998, the agency's

mission is to strengthen children, families, and communities by offering education, resources, and support. In 2017, 335 individuals participated in home visits, 678 parents and children joined group classes and 995 parents were visited after the birth of a child in area hospitals.

For more information about how you can become involved in Family Resource Center St. Croix

Valley, visit www.frcscv.org or call 715-684-4440.