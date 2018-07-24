Support Family Resource Center initiatives
Nilssen's Foods will host a "Round Up for Kids" fundraiser to benefit Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley from July 22 — Aug. 4 during their anniversary sale. Store patrons will have the opportunity to round up their grocery total to the nearest dollar at the check-out, with all proceeds being contributed to the Family Resource Center.
Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley provides child development information and support to
families through Home Visiting and Young Parent programs, and Play & Learn groups, including a local group at the Ellsworth Public Library. The organization also provides support to area families with new babies in partnership with Allina Health through both "Welcome Baby" visits and weekly Baby & Me groups. All services are free and available to families with children, prenatal to school entry in Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix counties.
Nilssen's Foods has been hosting the "Round Up" fundraiser annually since 2008. Donations
from the Baldwin, Clear Lake, Ellsworth and Glenwood City stores totaled $3,789.01 in 2017.
Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community organization and
programs are funded by grants, contracts and private donations. Founded in 1998, the agency's
mission is to strengthen children, families, and communities by offering education, resources, and support. In 2017, 335 individuals participated in home visits, 678 parents and children joined group classes and 995 parents were visited after the birth of a child in area hospitals.
For more information about how you can become involved in Family Resource Center St. Croix
Valley, visit www.frcscv.org or call 715-684-4440.