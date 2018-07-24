Ellsworth Library Notes: Libraries (continue to) rock!

The Ellsworth Public Library scheduled 45 programs in June and July targeted toward people of all ages. Of those, 26 have taken or will be taking place in the library and 19 have taken or will be taking place elsewhere, either because they are outreach programs or because the library building lacks sufficient space to host them. The Wednesday youth programs in June brought in 130-150 people per program and the adult programs have consistently brought in 30-40 people.

An early estimate reveals about 127 adults, 48 teens, and 151 youth participating in the library scavenger hunt, which includes weekly challenges and opportunities to win prizes.

6,253 items were checked out from the library in June, not including digital materials, and 40 new patrons registered for library cards. This seems like a good time to give a shout-out to the spectacular library staff who give their all to offer these special programs on top of the regular programs and services the library offers year-round!

Coming up:

• July 25 at 1 p.m. — Libraries Rock! with Emmy Award winning vaudevillian songsters Jack & Kitty at English Lutheran Church

• July 25 at 1:30 p.m. — Make It OK at Ellsworth Senior Center

Last but certainly not least, we hope many will join us at East End Park for Together Thursday on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. Musical group Last Sunday is scheduled to perform (sponsored by Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library), dinner and a bouncy house will be provided courtesy of Ellsworth Lions Club, a storywalk will be set up along the park pathway, and the Farmers Market vendors will be located on Crosscut Avenue. What a great way to wrap up summer programming!

For more information about upcoming programs and available services, please visit the Ellsworth Public Library at 312 West Main Street, call 715-273-3209, find us on Facebook, or see the library's website at www.ellsworthlibrary.org.