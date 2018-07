Rick Dennis of River Falls had his rare 1969 Hurst Olds on display at the Beldenville Old Car Club car show on Sunday at the Pierce County Fairgrounds. Zach Dwyer / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 7

Hundreds of cars from all eras were on display at the Pierce County Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 22 for the 41st annual Beldenville Old Car Club car show. Zach Dwyer / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 7

Hundreds of cars from all eras were on display at the Pierce County Fairgrounds on Sunday for the 41st annual Beldenville Old Car Club car show. Zach Dwyer / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 7

Dan Murray from Menomonie shuts the hood on his 1966 GTO at the Beldenville Old Car Club car show on Sunday at the Pierce County Fairgrounds. Zach Dwyer / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 7

5 / 7

Hundreds of cars from all eras were on display at the Pierce County Fairgrounds on Sunday for the 41st annual Beldenville Old Car Club car show. Zach Dwyer / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 7