The 2018 Miss Elmwood court includes: (from left) Second Princess Bailey Ginsbach, Miss Elmwood Taylin Delong, First Princess Araya Carson, Junior Miss Elmwood Riley Ginsbach and Junior Elmwood Princess Taylor Asher. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 4

The Sailers — Ric, Mary, Jake and Leslie — were honored with a pair of plaques after being introduced as the 2018 grand marshals at the Miss Elmwood Scholarship Pageant. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 4

Taylin Delong (center) was crowned the 2018 Miss Elmwood during the Miss Elmwood Scholarship Pageant, held Friday, July 27 at the Elmwood Auditorium. Araya Carson (right) was named First Princess, while Bailey Ginsbach was named Second Princess. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 4