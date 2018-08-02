According to their teacher, Kristin Elbe, she and the class opened the stand in order to help a friend and her family, and let them know they care.

Kaelyn, the daughter of Chad and Heather Nevland, was diagnosed with leukemia. There is also a Go Fund Me page set up for the Nevlands.

The students met at the Plum City Public Library to color posters to put up around town a few days before the sale. They sold ice-cold lemonade for 50 cents a glass with free refills. Suzie Brunner donated cookies, Cindy Thomas donated popcorn, and glow bracelets were given away for a donation.

The stand was very busy and the kids really enjoyed the crowd. People were also able to sign a "get well" card for Kaelyn. As one local business owner put it, this support is one of the best things about living in a small town. Our best wishes are with Kaelyn and her family.