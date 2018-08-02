Search
    Get your ice cold lemonade! Plum City students help classmate

    By Submitted Today at 12:00 p.m.
    The Plum City Kindergarten class recently hosted a lemonade stand in order to raise money for their classmate, Kaelyn Nevland, who was diagnosed with leukemia. Photo courtesy of Judi Brunner

    The Plum City Elementary Kindergarten class of 2018-19 recently opened a lemonade stand and sold treats as a fundraiser for their friend and classmate, Kaelyn Nevland.

    According to their teacher, Kristin Elbe, she and the class opened the stand in order to help a friend and her family, and let them know they care.

    Kaelyn, the daughter of Chad and Heather Nevland, was diagnosed with leukemia. There is also a Go Fund Me page set up for the Nevlands.

    The students met at the Plum City Public Library to color posters to put up around town a few days before the sale. They sold ice-cold lemonade for 50 cents a glass with free refills. Suzie Brunner donated cookies, Cindy Thomas donated popcorn, and glow bracelets were given away for a donation.

    The stand was very busy and the kids really enjoyed the crowd. People were also able to sign a "get well" card for Kaelyn. As one local business owner put it, this support is one of the best things about living in a small town. Our best wishes are with Kaelyn and her family.

