41st annual Beldenville Old Car Club Car Show results
The Best in Show award at the July 22 Beldenville Old Car Club Car Show and Swap Meet went to John Lindstrom of Cottage Grove, Minn., who brought their 1946 Ford Business Deluxe.
The other results include:
Class 100: 1900-1939
Best in Class: 1939 Cadillac Fleetwood, Grody and Joyce Berres, Maplewood, Minn.
1st: 1936 Ford Deluxe Cabriolet, Frank and Laurel Klein, St. Cloud, Minn.
2nd: 1937 Chevy Master Deluxe, Gary Thurber, River Falls.
3rd: 1930 Ford Model A Roadster, Robert Sebion, Spring Valley.
4th: 1931 Ford Model A Coupe, Cory Sebion, Spring Valley.
Class 200: 1940-1948
BEST IN SHOW and Best in Class: 1946 Ford Business Deluxe, John Lindstrom, Cottage Grove, Minn.
1st: 1946 Crosley Sedan, Howard and Colleen Cassidy, Forest Lake, Minn.
Class 300: 1949-1959
Best in Class: 1957 Chevy Nomad, Tommie Ptacek, Lake Elmo, Minn..
1st: 1955 Ford Crown Victoria Glasstip, Cindy Dudeck.
2nd: 1955 Ford Crown Victoria, Don Severson, Prescott.
3rd: 1957 Chevy Bel-Air, Richard Drury, Luck.
4th: 1954 Chevy Bel-Air Hardtop, Dick Rondeau, New Richmond.
Class 400: 1960-1966
Best in Class: 1961 Pontiac Bonneville, Audy Jaszczak, Hudson, Wis.
1st: 1963 Chevy Belair, Breeze Langer, Ellsworth.
2nd: 1963 ½ Ford Galaxie, Bill Toenjes, Woodbury, Minn.
3rd: 1966 Pontiac Lemans, Tyler Haas, Stanley, Wis.
4th: 1963 Chevy Impala, Bill Huppert, River Falls.
Class 500: 1967-1971
Best in Class: 1969 Hurst Olds, Rick Dennis, River Falls.
1st: 1969 Chevy Camaro SS, Mike Anderson, Menomonie.
2nd: 1969 Dodge Superbee, Nick Stoner, Hammond.
3rd: 1969 Mustang 428 Cobra Jet, Roger Nelson, Ellsworth.
4th: 1968 Pontiac Tempest, Doug Foster, Woodbury, Minn.
Class 600: 1972-1988
Best in Class: 1972 Plymouth Barracuda, Mike Lundin, Hudson.
1st: 1973 Dodge Challenger, Tim Owen, Ellsworth.
2nd: 1972 Ford Maverick Grabber, Steve Schaefer, Prescott.
3rd: 1974 Plymouth Road Runner, Ray Stoner, Scandia, Minn.
4th: 1973 Plymouth Duster, Steve Kissilsow, River Falls.
Class 700: Convertibles 1949-1988
Best in Class: 1949 Studebaker Champion, Marv Roberts, Hudson.
1st: 1964 Buick Skylark, Kyle and Brittany Olson.
2nd: 19641/2 Ford Mustang Convertible, Jim Most, Prescott.
3rd: 1970 Chrysler 300, Bill and Karen Hansen, River Falls.
4th: 1965 Chevy Impala, Roger and Lynn Bruce, Stacy, Minn.
Class 800: All 2 Seaters 1949-1988
Best in Class: 1958 Chevy Corvette, Jim and Kathy Minnichsoffer, Scandia, Minn..
1st: 1975 Chevy Corvette, Rich and Penny Lien, Chippewa Falls.
2nd: 1966 Chevy Corvette, Steve Arnold, Menomonie.
3rd: 1973 Chevy Corvette, Cail Durry, Luck, Wis.
4th: 1964 Chevy Corvette, Jerry Langness, Stillwater, Minn.
Class 900: Stock Trucks 1920-1966
Best in Class: 1951 Ford F-1 V-8, Al Hinz, Hastings, Minn.
1st: 1940 Chevy Truck, Dale Tessemer, Trego, Wis.
2nd: 1949 Ford F-6, Gerry Thrune, Winona, Minn.
3rd: 1931 Ford Pickup, Robert Sebion, Spring Valley.
4th: 1948 Chevy ½ ton pickup, Harley Schmidt, Ettrick, Wis.
Class 1000: Street Rods 1900-1934
Best in Class: 1933 Plymouth Coupe, Roger Sjulstad, Northfield, Minn.
1st: 1933 Ford Roadster, John and Kim Lowe, New Richmond.
2nd: 1934 Ford 3-Window Coupe, Brad Aamodt, River Falls.
3rd: 1948 Cadillac 62 Series Convertible, Jerry Haugen, Buffalo Minn.
4th: 1934 Ford 3-Window, Don Addleman, Winona, Minn.
Class 1100: Street Rods 1935-1948
Best in Class: 1941 Willy Coupe, Jim Bonse, Stillwater, Minn..
1st: 1937 Ford Tudor, Gene Philipp, Circle Pines, Minn.
2nd: 1937 Chevy Master, Scott Anderson, Forest Lake, Minn.
3rd: 1939 Buick Special, Harlan Prindle, Bloomington, Minn.
4th: 1937 Chevy Business Coupe, Tom and Joni Zine, Wyoming, Minn.
Class 1200: Customs 1949-1964
Best in Class: 1951 Ford Convertible, Rog Vorwerk, Lake Elmo, Minn.
1st: 1954 Buick Century, Bob and Mari Johnson, Stacy, Minn.
2nd: 1964 Chevy Nova, Ed Colburn, Clear Lake, Wis.
3rd: 1964 Chevy IMpala SS, Gary Most, Prescott.
4th: 1955 Chevy 150, Mike and Charlene Jaszczak, Minneapolis.
Class 1300: Street Machine Cars, 1965-1989
Best in Class: 1968 Chevy Camaro, Bill Radle, Hudson.
1st: 1968 Dodge Charger R/T, Ed and Lori Batenschoen, Eau Claire.
2nd: 1974 Dodge Challenger, Michael Johnson, Glenwood City.
3rd: 1970 Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Kory Peterson, Eau Claire.
4th: 1974 Chevy Vega, Dale Jacobson, Wilson, Wis.
Class 1400: Street Machine Trucks 1949-1988
Best in Class: 1949 Chevy Pickup, Carl Cailson, Vancouver, Wash.
1st: 1960 Chevy Apache, Steve Oakins, River Falls.
2nd: 1949 Chevy Truck, Greg Haseley, Osceola, Wis.
3rd: 1953 Ford F-100, Jerry Bernier, Stacy, Minn.
4th: 1955 Chevy Pickup, Steve and Nancy Carroll, Red Wing.
Class 1500: Special Interest 1965-1998
Best in Class: 1974 Vanguard Citi Car, Daniel Huppert.
1st: 1982 Chevy Camaro, Robert Colburn, River Falls.
2nd: 1954 International Harvester Rat Rod, Michael Sjulstad, Northfield, Minn.
3rd: 1987 Buick Grand National, Jack Machuu, Buffalo, Minn.
4th: 1994 Chevy S-10, Gale Chermack, Menomonie.
Class 1600: Stock Trucks 1967-1988
Best in Class: 1972 Chevy Short Box Highlander, R. Hansen.
1st: 1977 Chevy El-Camino SS, Kasey Johnson, Glenwood City
2nd: 1969 Ford Fairlane Ranchero, Larry Kollauf, Big Lake, Minn.
3rd: 1986 Ford F-250, Ron Hildebrandt, Prescott.
4th: 1968 Chevy C-10, Tim Breidung, Nelson, Wis.