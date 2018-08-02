GALLERY: UFO Days is 'out of this world'
The 40th annual UFO Days in Elmwood July 27-29 drew earthlings from all over the region, who celebrated Elmwood's unique "UFO Capital" heritage with bus tours of sighting spots, an "out-of-this-world" cake decorating competition and sidewalk chalk contest, classic car show, parade, chicken poop raffle and more small-town festival fun.