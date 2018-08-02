GALLERY: UFO Days is 'out of this world'

The Garden Tractor Pull drew the largest crowd of the day Saturday, at UFO Days in Elmwood. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 24

Dan Weishaar posed next to his fully restored 1931 Ford Model A at the 15th annual UFO Days Car Show, “Classics in the Park,” Saturday in Elmwood. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 24

A serendipitous point by retired UW-Stout professor Bill Johnson during his presentation, “UFOs and Elmwood - A Legacy,” Saturday afternoon at UFO Days in Elmwood. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 24

The ever popular Bean Bag Tournament drew what looked to be mostly earthlings Saturday, at UFO Days in Elmwood. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 24

A sign at the first stop on the UFO Bus Tour commemorates multiple sightings in the vicinity of a quarry originally made famous by Elmwood Constable George Wheeler’s close encounter April 10, 1975. Wheeler experienced two more sightings in the same immediate area in 1976. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 24

The welcome mat was rolled out everywhere for the 40th anniversary of UFO Days Saturday in Elmwood. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 24

Speaking of “beaming up,” Easton Hartung did his best imitation of an alien with the help of this spaceship provided courtesy of UFO Days, Saturday, in Elmwood. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 24

Retired UW-Stout professor Bill Johnson unsheathed his chrome-plated Geiger counter, an essential tool during his days as a UFO investigator, during his presentation, “UFOs and Elmwood - A Legacy,” Saturday afternoon at UFO Days in Elmwood. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 24

"Definitely yes. I believe in UFOs. I haven't seen one myself, but my dad has. I believe him. I definitely want to see one. I've been waiting a long time. If they opened that door and asked, I would go, definitely, no doubt," said Harlequin Myer, Elmwood. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 24

Twin Twisten set the early distance to beat in the first stock class during the Garden Tractor Pull Saturday at UFO Days in Elmwood. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 24

If these guys had just “beamed up” after this photo, no one would have questioned it at UFO Days Saturday, in Elmwood. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 24

“I believe in UFOs for sure, why not. I have not seen one myself, but you never know, they could come from anywhere. I want to believe they're true. If one landed in my backyard, I'd be out there with my camera trying to take a selfie with it. If they offered me a ride, I would go, why not! See where they'd take me. You only live once, seriously!" said Michelle Bigaouette, Farmington, Minn. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 12 / 24

Elmwood celebrated 40 years as the center of alien attention with UFO Days, Friday July 27 thru Sunday July 29. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 13 / 24

Not exactly a spaceship, still kids enjoyed rides on the Emery Express as part of kids activities at UFO Days, Saturday, in Elmwood. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 14 / 24

Todd Langenfeld’s 1961 Studebaker Hawk GT drew plenty of attention at the 15th annual UFO Days Car Show, “Classics in the Park,” Saturday in Elmwood. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 15 / 24

A rendition of a drawing made by Elmwood resident Mrs. Carole Forster following her now famous UFO encounter March 2, 1975, hung eerily over the auditorium audience during Bill Johnson’s presentation, “UFOs and Elmwood - A Legacy,” Saturday afternoon at UFO Days in Elmwood. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 16 / 24

Hard to say if this artwork entered in the Sidewalk Chalk Contest at UFO Days in Elmwood was based on actual experience. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 17 / 24

Butternut Park was filled with rows of classic cars participating in “Classic in the Park,” at the 15th Annual UFO Days Car Show Saturday, in Elmwood. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 18 / 24

UFO Bus Tour guide Tom Forster explained the quarry, which has grown quite large since Constable George Wheeler’s day, is still one of the most likely places to see a UFO. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 19 / 24

Rumor had it, this award-winning artwork from the Sidewalk Chalk Contest at UFO Days in Elmwood was based on actual experience. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 20 / 24

Graphic Designer Kassandra Wilz put the finishing touches on her entry into the Sidewalk Chalk Contest Saturday, July 28, at UFO Days in Elmwood. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 21 / 24

This out-of-this-world chocolate chip creation by Bob Larson of Bo-Jo's Creations was one of numerous entries in the UFO Cake Decorating Contest at UFO Days Saturday in Elmwood. Proceeds from the silent auction were donated to the Elmwood Food Pantry. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 22 / 24

According to UFO investigator and retired UW-Stout Professor Bill Johnson, only one other location in the United States had seen more UFOs than Elmwood, and that is Roswell, New Mexico. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 23 / 24