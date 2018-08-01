Submit your Pierce County Fair stories

Anyone who wants to share their fair story about a fair in Wisconsin is welcome to enter. Share your fair story in 200-400 words and include the name of the Wisconsin Fair you are referring to. Submit to Ann Webb at the Pierce County Fair Office by Sept. 14, 2018 via email or hard copy. Entries submitted in prior years are not eligible to be resubmitted. By submitting an entry, the author transfers to the Wisconsin Association of Fairs ownership of the fair story.

The Wisconsin Association of Fairs is divided into four districts. You do not need to know which district the fair you are speaking of is from, simply include the name of the fair. Entries will be judged against entries from within the same district and a winner selected. A cash prize will be awarded to the winner from each district. The four district winners will then be judged and the first and second place entries will receive a cash prize and a plaque. The winners will be announced at the annual Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention in January 2019 at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Winners will be notified by Dec. 14 and do not need

to be present to win, but will be invited to attend.

For more information on the fifth annual "Every Person Has A Fair Story" contest, contact Ann M. Webb, Pierce County Fair Manager at 715-273-6874 or awebb@co.pierce.wi.us. Maybe make your own story this year by attending the 2018 Pierce County Fair scheduled for Aug. 9--12, 2018. "The All County Reunion" is this year's theme. Like us on Facebook at "Pierce County Fair and Fairgrounds (WI)."