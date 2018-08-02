Kids biggest plant contest open to all

Kids should bring their entries to the Plant and Soil Science Open Class area in the upstairs of the Round Barn on the Pierce County Fairgrounds by 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8 (entry day). Judging will take place after Open Class judging on Thursday. Attendance at judging is not necessary. All entries should remain until exhibit release time at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Entries are limited to eight per person, and the St. Croix Valley Master Gardeners will sponsor first place prizes of a $2 bill. All participants will receive a ribbon.

Kids can enter their largest flowers in the following categories: Dahlia, Rose, Marigold, Pansy, Gladiolus, Zinnia, Snapdragon, Sunflower head, or Other flower, or their tallest sunflower plant. For vegetables, kids can enter their largest pumpkin (can still be green), zucchini, cabbage, potato, onion, tomato, carrot, cucumber, pepper, or their tallest corn stalk. There is also a category for the most unusually shaped vegetable of any kind!

Contact Diana Alfuth, UW-Extension Horticulture Educator at 715-273-6781 with any questions about the kids fun contest. In the meantime, kids should get out to the garden and water and fertilize their plants!