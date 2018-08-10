One little boy in Elmwood was diagnosed with the cancer in late June of this year.

Three-year-old Owen Weber is surrounded by his parents, Kelsey Leach and Neil Weber, and a brother, Gage Weber, to help him fight.

But their family isn't alone.

Owners of the Waverly's Full Throttle Saloon and friends of the Webers, Kevin Arnoldy and Erin Gearets, are helping him battle his cancer, too.

A motorcycle and car ride benefit fundraiser will take place Aug. 11 in Elmwood to support and fund Owen and his parents. Money will go toward expenses that are not covered by insurance.

Registration will begin at 9am at Waverly's Full Throttle Saloon in Elmwood.

Riders will enjoy a 115-mile trip across Wisconsin's scenic routes and come back to a silent auction.

"Our families would like to personally thank everyone who has donated, helped, prayed, thought of us, or support us in any way now and going forward as we have a long road ahead," Neil said.

Owen is currently at Children's Hospital in Minnesota.

"Owen has been a fighter through it and really makes the best of his 'up' times by playing tractors and games to pass the time," Neil said, "He loves his farm toys and watching the Lorax movie on a daily basis."

Full Throttle Saloon is located at W2467 State Road 72, Elmwood. For more info, call Erin at 715-639-2091.