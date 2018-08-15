Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Weber benefit raises over $13,000

    By Rachel Helgeson Today at 6:00 p.m.
    Owen Weber, 3, loves his farm toys, his dad Neil Weber said. Submitted photo1 / 4
    Riders gathered for the 115-mile journey to benefit 3-year-old Owen Weber on Saturday, Aug. 11. Photo courtesy of Dave Soderberg 2 / 4
    After the 115-mile ride and a silent auction Saturday, Aug. 11, over $13,000 was raised for Owen Weber's family. Photo courtesy of Dave Soderberg3 / 4
    #TEAMOWEN served as the slogan for Owen Weber's benefit Saturday, Aug. 11 at Full Throttle Waverly Bar. Photo courtesy of Dave Soderberg4 / 4

    Over $13,000 was raised during a motorcycle and car ride benefit fundraiser for Elmwood boy Owen Weber, 3, who has been fighting a rare liver cancer since June of this year.

    Family friends and owners of Waverly's Full Throttle Saloon, Kevin Arnoldy and Erin Geraets, organized the benefit which took place Aug. 11 in Elmwood.

    The money will help support and fund Owen's family for expenses not covered by insurance.

    Riders enjoyed a 115-mile trip across Wisconsin's scenic routes and came back to a silent auction.

    "Our families would like to personally thank everyone who has donated, helped, prayed, thought of us, or support us in any way now and going forward as we have a long road ahead," Neil Weber said.

    Less than one in a million children in the world are diagnosed with this cancer, called hepatoblastoma, according to St. Jude's Research Hospital.

    Owen is surrounded by his parents, Kelsey Leach and Neil Weber, and a brother, Gage Weber, to help him fight.

    Owen is currently at Children's Hospital in Minnesota.

    "Owen has been a fighter through it and really makes the best of his 'up' times by playing tractors and games to pass the time," Neil said, "He loves his farm toys and watching the Lorax movie on a daily basis."

    Explore related topics:communityeventselmwoodWisconsincancer benefitchildren's cancer
    Advertisement
    randomness