Weber benefit raises over $13,000

Family friends and owners of Waverly's Full Throttle Saloon, Kevin Arnoldy and Erin Geraets, organized the benefit which took place Aug. 11 in Elmwood.

The money will help support and fund Owen's family for expenses not covered by insurance.

Riders enjoyed a 115-mile trip across Wisconsin's scenic routes and came back to a silent auction.

"Our families would like to personally thank everyone who has donated, helped, prayed, thought of us, or support us in any way now and going forward as we have a long road ahead," Neil Weber said.

Less than one in a million children in the world are diagnosed with this cancer, called hepatoblastoma, according to St. Jude's Research Hospital.

Owen is surrounded by his parents, Kelsey Leach and Neil Weber, and a brother, Gage Weber, to help him fight.

Owen is currently at Children's Hospital in Minnesota.

"Owen has been a fighter through it and really makes the best of his 'up' times by playing tractors and games to pass the time," Neil said, "He loves his farm toys and watching the Lorax movie on a daily basis."