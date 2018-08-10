Getting in some fun at National Night Out
East End Park in Ellsworth hosted their annual National Night Out on August 7, an opportunity for community members, law enforcement and emergency responders to rally together for some good outdoor fun.
This was the 35th National Night Out and is also considered "America's Night Out Against Crime".
Games, food donated by Nilssen's, live music provided by The James Zackary Band and photo ops with Smokey the Bear and other characters were enjoyed by people of all ages.